It is with the most profound sadness and heaviest of hearts that we announce that Michael Joseph Ross, Sr., of Edgewater, Maryland passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at the age of 68. Michael is survived by his wife of 27 years, Amy Ross, nee Derr, and his 3 children, Michael Joseph, Jr. (age 25), Cameron (age 23), and Kristin (age 18). Also surviving him are his sister, Margaret Tracey of Alexandria, Virginia, and her 3 children, Eric, Caroline, and Adam. Also surviving him is his best friend and brother, Daniel Ross, of Edgewater, MD, and Dan's wife Shelley and their daughter, Rachel. Michael was born on March 10, 1952 in Washington, D.C., and lived the majority of his young life in District Heights, Maryland. He attended Bishop McNamara high school, and went on to graduate from University of Maryland. Mike was employed at Pressure Science (now Eaton Corporation) in Beltsville for over 39 years, before retiring in July of 2020. Mike was an avid fisherman and hunter, and he enjoyed the outdoors. His love of family was unparalleled, and all he ever wanted was for his children to be happy and thrive. After being diagnosed with stage IV non-small-cell lung cancer in July of 2019, Mike fought like a warrior, until finally succumbing to respiratory complications, brought on by damage to his lungs prior to the diagnosis. Mike fought like his namesake (the Archangel Michael) until the end, and he was fortunate enough to pass with his wife and 3 children by his side. Online condolences:



