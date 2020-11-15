Michael Kormos, Jr., 96, a resident of Annapolis passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born in Wilkes Barre, PA to the late Michael and Anna Kormos. Michael served his country proudly during WWII in the Army Air Corp, 406th Aviation Squadron. He was the owner/ operator of South Wilkes Barre Auto Body Shop in Pennsylvania. His interests included boating on the coastal waterways and restoring wooden boats. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Roberts. He is survived by his companion of 42 years, Darlene Smith of Annapolis, his daughters; MaryAnn Spagnuolo of Plains, Pa, Sharon Lumbis of Sweet Valley, PA, and Katherine Mackey of East Syracuse, NY. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Tina Lumbis, Erica Bibak, and Anthony Lumbis, Jr. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Michael will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com