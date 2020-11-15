1/1
Michael Kormos Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Kormos, Jr., 96, a resident of Annapolis passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born in Wilkes Barre, PA to the late Michael and Anna Kormos. Michael served his country proudly during WWII in the Army Air Corp, 406th Aviation Squadron. He was the owner/ operator of South Wilkes Barre Auto Body Shop in Pennsylvania. His interests included boating on the coastal waterways and restoring wooden boats. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Roberts. He is survived by his companion of 42 years, Darlene Smith of Annapolis, his daughters; MaryAnn Spagnuolo of Plains, Pa, Sharon Lumbis of Sweet Valley, PA, and Katherine Mackey of East Syracuse, NY. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Tina Lumbis, Erica Bibak, and Anthony Lumbis, Jr. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Michael will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved