Michael (Mickey) Coale, age 76, of Crownsville, MD passed on July 31, 2020. He was born in Baltimore City to Robert and Elisabeth Coale and was raised in Crownsville, MD. Mickey is survived by his wife of 47 years, Maryann, his sons, Michael (Elizabeth), William (Cheryl), Robert (Allison), and 10 grandchildren, Joseph, Mary, Helen, Andrew, Benjamin, Anthony, Rocco, Sam, Leo and Marino. Mickey owned and operated Coale's Amoco (later Coale's Liberty) Service Station in Crownsville for over 30 years. Mickey took over the station from his father (Robert Coale) and eventually passed it onto his son Michael. He had many longtime customers who appreciated his family oriented style and commitment to excellent service. He was an avid waterman and enjoyed, crabbing, water sports and fast boats. He taught many friends and family crabbing and water skiing. He owned several boats throughout his life but his favorite was his 1966 Donzi. Active in his community, he coached many youth sport teams, was a member of the Elks Club 622 and served on the Board for Fairfield Nursing Home. On the Board he was most proud to participate in the committee that offered scholarships to young people pursing nursing degrees. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. Gambrills, MD. Funeral service will be held at Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church, Millersville, MD Thursday, August 6 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake or for Parkinson's Research to the University of Maryland Baltimore Foundation.



