1/1
Michael Lloyd Dorsey
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Michael Lloyd Dorsey was born in Baltimore on September 13, 1960 to the late Mr. Lloyd and Mary (Pless) Dorsey. He was a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County. Michael was among the 1978 graduating class of Glen Burnie High School. He worked for Image Asphalt doing road maintenance. In his free time, Michael enjoyed listening to rock and roll music, going to concerts, spending time outdoors, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his loving wife Charlene "Chickie" A. Dorsey. Those left behind to cherish Michael's memory are his daughter Theresa M. Barnett and her husband Toby of Baltimore, his daughter Mary E. McDade and her husband Jason of Linthicum, his brother George Dorsey and his wife Lisette of Glenwood, his brother Charles Dorsey of Glen Burnie, his sister Theresa Moler and her husband Wade of Linthicum, his sister Barbara Broadwater of Baltimore, and his grandsons Joseph M. and Mason R. McDade and many other nieces, nephews, friends and family members. Mr. Michael Lloyd Dorsey passed away after a long battle with his health at home on September 16, 2020. The memories of him will be cherished by all who knew him.  Friends may call on the family Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM with funeral services 11 AM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made in his name to the National Brain Tumor Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 17, 2020
I'm so sorry Mary and Theresa, as well as your family and Mike's family as well, may the lord please give you girls a break, I'm always here if ever you need me Aunt Jeanne
Aunt Jeanne, Ricky and Jimmy Arevalo, Fessenden, Jimmy fries
Family
September 17, 2020
Mary, Theresa and family my deepest condolences. The only small comfort is knowing Mr. Mike is no longer suffering and that he and Mrs. Chickie are once again together. Rest in peace, Mr. Mike. All of my love to the family.
Michelle McKinnon
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved