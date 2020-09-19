Mr. Michael Lloyd Dorsey was born in Baltimore on September 13, 1960 to the late Mr. Lloyd and Mary (Pless) Dorsey. He was a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County. Michael was among the 1978 graduating class of Glen Burnie High School. He worked for Image Asphalt doing road maintenance. In his free time, Michael enjoyed listening to rock and roll music, going to concerts, spending time outdoors, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his loving wife Charlene "Chickie" A. Dorsey. Those left behind to cherish Michael's memory are his daughter Theresa M. Barnett and her husband Toby of Baltimore, his daughter Mary E. McDade and her husband Jason of Linthicum, his brother George Dorsey and his wife Lisette of Glenwood, his brother Charles Dorsey of Glen Burnie, his sister Theresa Moler and her husband Wade of Linthicum, his sister Barbara Broadwater of Baltimore, and his grandsons Joseph M. and Mason R. McDade and many other nieces, nephews, friends and family members. Mr. Michael Lloyd Dorsey passed away after a long battle with his health at home on September 16, 2020. The memories of him will be cherished by all who knew him. Friends may call on the family Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM with funeral services 11 AM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made in his name to the National Brain Tumor Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store