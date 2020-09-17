1/1
Michael "Mike" Lynch
Michael Patrick Lynch, 45, passed away at his home, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was the proud father of Owney Patrick and Reiko Aubrianna. Born in Louisville, KY. on August 11, 1975, Michael was the adopted son of the late Brian and Mary Louise Lynch. Mike was raised alongside his older, adopted sister, Heather, in NW Washington, D.C., Arnold and Annapolis, MD. Mike enjoyed the culinary arts and cooking was his passion. He enjoyed trips to Rehoboth beach with his kids and their mother Stephi Kyte, his dog, cars, tattoos, his Jeep, laughing, joking and using colorful language. He was an avid music, Star Wars and Redskins fan. Michael enjoyed and loved his kids more than anything and was a great father. Michael is survived by his son, Owney, daughter, Reiko, stepdaughter Ella, stepmother, Susan C. Lynch, sister, Heather Lynch Randol, brother-in-law, Bryan Randol, nephew Bryan C. Gilmer, step nephews, Nick and Josh Randol, stepsisters, Annemarie Oxman and Lisa Lombardo, stepbrother, Matt McDonald, Aunt Marge Haller, Uncle Gifford and Aunt Vicki Moak, Godmother Jane O'Donnell, a host of cousins, best friend, Kevin Carew, his sponsor/brother Edward Buck and countless friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, October 24, 2020 as an "Open-House" format between 1pm - 6pm..

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
