Michael Lynn VanAmburgh, 73, of Annapolis, MD, passed away on October 4, 2020, at AAMC, surrounded by family. He left this life after a yearlong battle with kidney cancer and other complications. Mike was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to Veda Back VanAmburgh and John F. VanAmburgh. He grew up in Springfield, Illinois. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1965. He entered the United States Marine Corps in 1967 and was honorably discharged in 1971 after serving a tour in Viet Nam. While in the service he earned the Rifle Expert Badge. He proudly wore his love of the Marine Corps. Mike then continued his education graduating from West Illinois University in 1974. In 1976, Mike became a Special Agent with U.S. Treasury Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). During his lengthy investigative career, Mike worked cases in the Chicago, Phoenix, and Baltimore Field Divisions as well as Bureau Headquarters, Washington, D.C. Mike was the recipient of the Secretary of the Treasury's Albert Gallatin Award and the Treasury Secretary's Honor Award for his work in the District of Columbia's Armed Criminal Enforcement Study (ACES I). As an ATF Explosive Enforcement Specialist, Mike was instrumental in the planning and execution of ATF's mission at the 2000 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. He retired in 2002 after the Winter Olympics. In retirement he went onto become a firearms instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Center in Georgia. While living in Georgia, he resumed his favorite sport of golf, where he could be found most days. He also volunteered for the Veterans Administration, driving Veterans to medical appointments. In 2019, he moved back to Annapolis with his wife, Darlene Rodowsky VanAmburgh to be closer to their family. They met in Annapolis as neighbors and were married in 2000. He had recently started volunteering at the USO at the BWI Airport and enjoyed helping the travelling service men and women. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Matthew Linton Vanamburgh in 2001 and his brother Roger VanAmburgh. He is survived by his wife, Darlene, son Marc Donaldson, daughter Heather Ertel, her husband, Joseph, of O'Fallon, IL, Grandchildren, Tanner Miller VanAmburgh and his wife Melissa of Olathe, KS, Brady Donaldson of Kennewick, WA, Hanna and Gretchen Ertel of O'Fallon, IL. A service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 9 AM at St. Mary's Church in Annapolis. Burial will take place on 10/23/2020, at 11:30, at the Veterans cemetery, Jefferson Barracks, St. Louis, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store