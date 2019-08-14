Michael McCann Jr. (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael McCann Jr..
Service Information
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD
21617
(410)-758-1151
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
Centreville, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
Centreville, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael Joseph McCann, Jr. of Queenstown, MD passed away on August 11, 2019. Son of the late Michael Joseph and Mary Leona (Burke) McCann. Beloved husband of Immaculata "Mackie" (née Murphy); Loving father of Michael, Kevin, and Brendon; grandfather of five; great grandfather of one and brother of Charles and Robert McCann. Visitation in church Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Centreville, MD. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.