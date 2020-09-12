1/1
Michael McFarland
On September 8, 2020 Michael "Little Buck" McFarland was called home by the Lord. He died peacefully after a 2-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and mother. He will be laid to rest on Monday, September 14, 2020. Service will be held at First Baptist Church (31 West Washington St. Annapolis, MD); Viewing at 10am, Wake 10:30am and Service 11am. A viewing will be held Sunday, September 13th, 3-5pm at Reese and Sons Mortuary (1920 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD). Social Distancing enforced and mask required.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-268-6015
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
