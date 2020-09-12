Michael McFarland

On September 8, 2020 Michael "Little Buck" McFarland was called home by the Lord. He died peacefully after a 2-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and mother. He will be laid to rest on Monday, September 14, 2020. Service will be held at First Baptist Church (31 West Washington St. Annapolis, MD); Viewing at 10am, Wake 10:30am and Service 11am. A viewing will be held Sunday, September 13th, 3-5pm at Reese and Sons Mortuary (1920 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD). Social Distancing enforced and mask required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store