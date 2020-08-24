Michael Monias, M.D., 92, of Annapolis and Pikesville passed away on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Libby Monias (nee Rotman); children, Helen (Daniel) Feuermann, Jonathan (Jacqueline) Monias, Daniel (Lynn) Monias, and Anna Monias (Gordon Hyman); grandchildren, Yoel (Nitzan) Feuerman, Avner (Lotem) Feuermann, Dina Feuermann, Rachel Monias, and Benjamin Monias; and his great grandson, Yannai Feuermann. He was predeceased by his parents, Isidore and Anna Monias. Michael served proudly in the US Army, and retired as a Major in 1964. He will be remembered fondly as an amazing father, grandfather, physician and friend. A graveside service will be held on Monday at Kneseth Israel Cemetery in Annapolis, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice
.