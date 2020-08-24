1/1
Michael Monias
Michael Monias, M.D., 92, of Annapolis and Pikesville passed away on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Libby Monias (nee Rotman); children, Helen (Daniel) Feuermann, Jonathan (Jacqueline) Monias, Daniel (Lynn) Monias, and Anna Monias (Gordon Hyman); grandchildren, Yoel (Nitzan) Feuerman, Avner (Lotem) Feuermann, Dina Feuermann, Rachel Monias, and Benjamin Monias; and his great grandson, Yannai Feuermann. He was predeceased by his parents, Isidore and Anna Monias. Michael served proudly in the US Army, and retired as a Major in 1964. He will be remembered fondly as an amazing father, grandfather, physician and friend. A graveside service will be held on Monday at Kneseth Israel Cemetery in Annapolis, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
