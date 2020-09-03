1/
Michael Oyler
1957 - 2020
Michael Richard Oyler, age 63, Lee's Summit, MO, passed away on August 23, 2020. Mike was born on January 3, 1957 in Washington D.C. to Mary and Charles Oyler. He grew up in Bowie, Maryland. He graduated Bowie High School Class of 1975. After serving in the US Army from 1975-1978, he obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Journalism at the University of Maryland before pursuing a career with the FBI as a Special Agent for 32 years Never one to sit idly by, he immediately began volunteering with the Red Cross as part of the Disaster Action Team, responding to fires and natural disasters in Kansas City and the United States.. As a military veteran, he also volunteered with Veteran's Court as a mentor, eager to help change the lives of his peers. He is survived by his wife Lisa, his daughter Rebecca Oyler and her husband Cory Wacht, his son Kevin Oyler, his brother Tom Oyler and his sister Lynda Oyler. He is preceded in death by his father Charles and his mother Mary. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations be made to the Red Cross to continue Mike's legacy of serving others, through the organization he was so passionate about. Mike Oyler Memorial Fund here: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/mike-oyler-memorial-fund

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 31, 2020
Mike was my suite mate in the FBI Academy and my usual boxing partner in defensive tactics. I’ve also run into him a few times over the years and stayed in touch. He was a great guy, classmate and colleague and will be greatly missed by his FBI family.
Jim Orr
Friend
August 31, 2020
I worked a number of investigations with Mike during my time as a task force Agent with the FBI. Mike was always a go-getter and not one to stand-by and watch. He would jump right in and be a real help. Mike was a exemplary FBI Agent as I am sure his family is proud of his accomplishments. I always liked Mike and he will be missed, whenever I think of the FBI Mike comes to my mind. GOD BLESS AND KEEP THE FAITH!!! JEFFERY BRANDAU
Jeffery Brandau
Friend
