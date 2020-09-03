I worked a number of investigations with Mike during my time as a task force Agent with the FBI. Mike was always a go-getter and not one to stand-by and watch. He would jump right in and be a real help. Mike was a exemplary FBI Agent as I am sure his family is proud of his accomplishments. I always liked Mike and he will be missed, whenever I think of the FBI Mike comes to my mind. GOD BLESS AND KEEP THE FAITH!!! JEFFERY BRANDAU

