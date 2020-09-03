Michael Richard Oyler, age 63, Lee's Summit, MO, passed away on August 23, 2020. Mike was born on January 3, 1957 in Washington D.C. to Mary and Charles Oyler. He grew up in Bowie, Maryland. He graduated Bowie High School Class of 1975. After serving in the US Army from 1975-1978, he obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Journalism at the University of Maryland before pursuing a career with the FBI as a Special Agent for 32 years Never one to sit idly by, he immediately began volunteering with the Red Cross as part of the Disaster Action Team, responding to fires and natural disasters in Kansas City and the United States.. As a military veteran, he also volunteered with Veteran's Court as a mentor, eager to help change the lives of his peers. He is survived by his wife Lisa, his daughter Rebecca Oyler and her husband Cory Wacht, his son Kevin Oyler, his brother Tom Oyler and his sister Lynda Oyler. He is preceded in death by his father Charles and his mother Mary. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations be made to the Red Cross to continue Mike's legacy of serving others, through the organization he was so passionate about. Mike Oyler Memorial Fund here: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/mike-oyler-memorial-fund