Michael R. Booth, Sr., age 77, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home in Fort Worth, TX. Michael was cremated on September 16, 2020. Big Mike, as he was affectionately called was born on October 30, 1942, to the late Daisy and Ernest Booth. Michael leaves to mourn and cherish his precious memories include his wife Phylistine Booth, his son Michael Booth, Jr., his daughters Zina Matthews and Raquel Chapman (Heyron); siblings, Arnice Gills, Betty Kersey and Janet Simms (Clifford), sister in law, Jane Booth; five grandchildren, Shakia Jordan (Keith), Darvedo Strong, Jr., Shan'e Murray, Keenan Matthews and Brice Watkins; nine great grandchildren; one goddaughter, Leslie Tydings, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and devoted friends. Michael was educated in Anne Arundel County Public School system, graduating from Wiley H. Bates in 1961. He retired from the United States Naval Academy in 1995 as a Pest Control Technician. Big Mike most cherished pastime included spending time at the historic Peerless Rens Club, where he held the President seat three years in a row. Big Mike enjoyed watching construction on homes, crabbing, playing cards, making homemade wine, cooking, watching baseball, basketball and was an avid Redskins fan and he enjoyed attending NFL football games with the Z Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed buying new cars every year to keep up with the times. Michael was a devoted husband and father; he would give you the shirt off his back if he knew you were going to do the right thing with it. He was loved by his entire family and so many devoted friends. Everyone wanted to pay their respect to him. With the immediate family not in attendance a memorial service was held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Bowie, MD, with siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. In honor of Michael, the immediate family is asking for a moment of silence on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Balloons will be released from Maryland, Texas, New York, Delaware and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Before passing Michael said he was going back to the ocean. Raquel will release some of Michael's ashes in the Sea of Cortez, where they last vacationed in June 2019 with his son-in-law and devoted traveling partner and friend Warren Chapman. The immediate family would like to extend our sincere appreciation for all acts of kindness, faithfulness, love and words of comfort during our time of bereavement.



