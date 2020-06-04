Michael Robert Diggs "Mike" age 66, peacefully passed away in his sleep at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD on May 31, 2020. Michael is preceded in death by his parents Ruby Reed and Herbert Diggs. He is survived by his wife Cordelia Valentine-Diggs, his daughter Shonda Stansbury-Beck (Kevin), son Terrence Diggs, sister Lythia Diggs, brothers Herbert Diggs and Barry Diggs (Haixia), and 7 grandchildren. Mike is best remembered for being the tree doctor, making canes with the trees he cut down and his love of the water. Condolences may be sent to 315 Queen Anne Rd. Pasadena, MD 21122



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store