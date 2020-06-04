Michael R. Diggs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Robert Diggs "Mike" age 66, peacefully passed away in his sleep at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD on May 31, 2020. Michael is preceded in death by his parents Ruby Reed and Herbert Diggs. He is survived by his wife Cordelia Valentine-Diggs, his daughter Shonda Stansbury-Beck (Kevin), son Terrence Diggs, sister Lythia Diggs, brothers Herbert Diggs and Barry Diggs (Haixia), and 7 grandchildren. Mike is best remembered for being the tree doctor, making canes with the trees he cut down and his love of the water. Condolences may be sent to 315 Queen Anne Rd. Pasadena, MD 21122

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Going to miss my brother.
Raymond Richardson
Brother
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved