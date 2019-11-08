Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Joseph Reamy of Annapolis, Maryland passed away peacefully on the evening of Sunday, November 3rd, at home with his wife by his side. He was born on November 12, 1942 in Washington, DC and was a long-time resident of Annapolis. Michael spent a long career of over 35 years with Pepsi Cola in the Mid-Atlantic region in various Sales and Marketing positions, retiring in 2000. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joy, of Annapolis, MD; their son and his partner, Michael J. Reamy Jr. and Andres E. Tremols of Rehoboth Beach, DE.; their son and daughter-in-law, Mark S. Reamy and Donna J. Reamy of Edgewater, MD; along with their grandchildren: Jordan Zotto, Jacob Reamy and Joseph Reamy of Edgewater, MD. Michael is also survived by two brothers: Jeter Lee Reamy of Deltaville, VA and Paul S. Reamy of Millsboro, DE along with their respective families. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation in his memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake

Michael Joseph Reamy of Annapolis, Maryland passed away peacefully on the evening of Sunday, November 3rd, at home with his wife by his side. He was born on November 12, 1942 in Washington, DC and was a long-time resident of Annapolis. Michael spent a long career of over 35 years with Pepsi Cola in the Mid-Atlantic region in various Sales and Marketing positions, retiring in 2000. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joy, of Annapolis, MD; their son and his partner, Michael J. Reamy Jr. and Andres E. Tremols of Rehoboth Beach, DE.; their son and daughter-in-law, Mark S. Reamy and Donna J. Reamy of Edgewater, MD; along with their grandchildren: Jordan Zotto, Jacob Reamy and Joseph Reamy of Edgewater, MD. Michael is also survived by two brothers: Jeter Lee Reamy of Deltaville, VA and Paul S. Reamy of Millsboro, DE along with their respective families. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation in his memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/ Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close