Michael Sansone Jr. (1934 - 2020)
Service Information
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD
21122
(410)-360-1770
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Granite Baptist Church
7823 Oakwood Rd.
Glen Burnie, MD
Obituary
Michael Sansone, Jr., a resident of Glen Burnie, MD, died on January 31, 2020 at his home. Mr. Sansone was born on March 4, 1934 to the late Michael Sr. and Mary Sansone. He served honorably in the United States Navy. Michael then worked for the Baltimore City Police Department for 5 years before eventually taking a job as a longshoreman. He most recently worked for the Maryland Special Court of Appeals. Outside of work, Mr. Sansone was a 37 year member of Granite Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and reading his Bible. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sansone is preceded in death by his son, Michael Sansone. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Naoma Sansone; 6 children; his brother and sister-in-law; 8 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit Tuesday, February 4 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 5 at 10:00 a.m. at Granite Baptist Church, 7823 Oakwood Rd., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020
