Michael Scott Barron was born in Washington, DC on February 16, 1952. Mike passed away peacefully at his home in Bowie with his daughter, Kiersten Barron, by his side on Monday, July 6, 2020. Mike grew up in Chillum, MD and attended St. Johns Military Academy. He later joined the U.S. Army in 1970 and was assigned to the Arctic Test Center in Alaska. Completing his military tour, Mike attended both Frostburg State University and the University of Maryland, College Park. During this time, Mike met and was soon married to Linda (Arneson.) The family was complete with the birth of their daughter Kiersten, who he was very proud of. Mike worked in the family business: The Seashell Restaurant, in Oxon Hill, MD for many years. When the restaurant closed, Mike started his own business "Barron Abstracts." Eventually, Mike began working for Home Depot and continued working there throughout his fight with cancer. Mike made friends throughout his life, everywhere he went, work, play, everywhere! You could often find Mike sitting at the bar with his buddies, drinking a Bud Light. He was a simple man who loved baseball, especially the LA Angels, and was a big Terps fan! Mike played the drums for many years, his love of music ran deep. He was a lover of all types of music. A "Parrothead" at heart, he loved Jimmy Buffet and others; from Marshall Crenshaw to the Bare Naked Ladies; Billy Joel to Kenny Loggins, the list goes on. He enjoyed sharing his music with others. Music truly soothed his soul. Mike is survived by his daughter, Kiersten (Dee); his grandchildren, Sophia, Ava, and Dominic; siblings, Bill (Lois), Cheryl (Don), Mary Carol (Jerry), and Trish; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mike was a loving Dad, "Coffee" Pop, brother, godfather, uncle, friend, co-worker, mentor and drinking buddy. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be at a later date, due to the current restrictions. Arrangements by the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home Bowie, MD.



