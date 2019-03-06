Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael "Charlie" Shai. View Sign

Michael "Charlie" Shai Sr., 86, longtime resident of Gambrills, MD died March 3, 2019 at the Morningside House of Friendship. Born in Odenton, MD October 3,1932 to Michael Adam and Mary Anna Erbe Shai, he was a retired chemist from NASA after many years of service. Prior to NASA he was employed at the National Plastics Plant in Odenton. Charlie was a member of the Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church in Millersville where he was a member of the Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5263.He enjoyed sweets and doing crossword puzzles. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia, son, Gary Gray, daughter, Theresa Marie Shai ,granddaughter, Cynthia Gray and siblings Elizabeth McManus, Dorothy Fowler and Jeanette Clark. Charlie is survived by his daughter, Theresa "Sam" Allan, sons, Michael C. Shai Jr. and Darrell Gray and siblings Jerry Shai, Michael E. Shai and Cecelia Denton. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Friends may call on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday March 9,2019 at 11 am in the Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church, Millersville, MD. Interment Church Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to the Greater MD chapter of the .

