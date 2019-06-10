Michael "Trike" Terry, 66, of Glen Burnie passed away on June 8, 2019. Trike was born in Brooklyn Park to the late Alexander W., Jr. and Frieda H. (Merson) Terry. He graduated from Lansdowne High School in 1970. He married the love of his life Vicki Lynn Petty who he met on a blind date on April 5, 1975. Mike and Vicki had two sons whom he loved and shared life's wisdom with Alex and Nicholas. He worked in construction for many years and helped to build many local structures in the Glen Burnie area, later he became a truck driver. He enjoyed shooting pool, darts, horse shoes, chess, and cars. However Harley Davidson was above all interest he had. He was also able to fix anything he put his hands on and create anything that he envisioned, including a three wheel motorcycle made out of two different cars. He will be remembered for his strong will, love of people, intelligence on any subject, and for being a fun guy to be around.He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Alexander W. "Sandy" Terry, III. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Lynn Terry; sons, Michael Alexander Terry his wife Kaci, and Nicholas Terry his wife Nikki; grandchildren, Victor Alexander Terry, Logan Nicholas Terry, and little Noah Joshua on the way; siblings, Charles, Lawrence, and Nancyann Terry; mother-in-law, Thelma Faye Petty; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. The family will host a private gathering. Memorial contributions can be made to the of Maryland. To leave condolences please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from June 10 to June 12, 2019