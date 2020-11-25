Passed suddenly in the afternoon of November 22, 2020. Raised in Glen Burnie, He was a 1971 graduate of GBHS. He was at the time an integral member of the press covering the Watergate hearings while working at WTOP in Washington, DC. As well as a long time employee of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. He was predeceased in passage by his beloved mother Mary Rossi. He is survived by his wife Rhonda, his two sons Micheal and Daniel Rossi, as well as his beloved brothers Richard, Dino, Daniel and Carl Rossi. He and his family resided in Silver Spring, MD.



