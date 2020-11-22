Michelle Leigh Zentgraf, of Stevensville, MD, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Michelle was born on January 3, 1956 in the Philippines and grew up in Annapolis, Maryland, where she attended Annapolis High School before graduating in 1974. She worked for the city of Annapolis for nine years as an administrative assistant before retiring in 2012. Michelle was happily married to her husband Alfred J. Zentgraf for 23 years. Michelle loved to ride horses, had a heart for helping others and would often contribute to charities such as St. Jude Children's hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth D. Rigoli and father Edward DuBois Early, and grandparents William Henry Duvall Jr. and Elizabeth Duvall. Michelle is survived by her loving husband Alfred J. Zentgraf, her stepfather William Rigoli, brothers Edward D. Early Jr. (Terry) and Steven D. Rigoli, uncle William Henry Duvall III, two nieces, two nephews, and a host of other family and friends who will miss her deeply. Memorial donations may be made in Michelle's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Services will be held at Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care, located at 814 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, MD. Viewing to be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral service to be the following day, Wednesday, November 25th, at 11:00am. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Church Cemetery in Upper Marlboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store