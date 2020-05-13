Michelle succumbed to COVID-19, May 9, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, MD with her daughter by her side. A private memorial service is scheduled at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Annapolis, MD. With a "heart of gold," she is best remembered for her kindness and generosity to a wide circle of friends and family she touched in some small way through her short, yet very memorable, life. Michelle was always at home in the kitchen and known for her vast and amazing homemade meals for family and friends. In the springtime, her "green thumb" knew no bounds and brought such joy that included her neighbors. Michelle leaves behind her mother, Dottie J. (Freeman) Parker; two daughters, Justine Nicole Alton and Jessica Lynn Alton; partner, Charles Turner; aunts and uncles: Linda & Bill Amos, James E. Hill, Patricia Allen, Lana & Joe Edelen, Barbara & Bill Bates, Dawn & Howard Bowling; and nephew, Eddie Staton. She is predeceased by her loving sister, Malinda Leigh (Freeman) Staton, and father, Woodville W. Freeman III. Condolences may be sent to 14 Gentry Court, Annapolis, MD 21403



