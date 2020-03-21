Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michie Y. Hubbard-King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michie Y. Hubbard-King, 63, a resident of Severn and previously of Fayetteville, NC, died March 17, 2020 at her residence after a battle with cancer. Born April 22, 1956 in France, Michie enjoyed reading, especially about history and political forums. Michie lived as a beautiful soul and spirit with an abundance of love for her family and friends. She's now an angel flying with wings of grace and glory and so many are blessed to have known her love. Our memories shall never fade and we honor her as a faithful grandmother, mother, daughter, sister and friend to so many. Preceded in death by her husband, David W. King, who died in 1999, and her father, John O. Hubbard, she is survived by her daughters, Johnette Keeler of Glen Burnie and Alisha King of Rockledge, FL; her brothers, Rodney Hubbard of San Diego, CA, Michael Hubbard of Fullerton, CA, John Hubbard of Severn and Torrance Hubbard of Woodstock, MD; her grandchildren, Erik and Mariah Proctor, and David and Kaylah Robinson; her mother, Ella Hubbard of Severn; and her fiancée, Harold Thompson of Gambrills. Visitation, services and interment are private.

