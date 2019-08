November 4, 1930 - August 19, 2019 Eleanor "Midge" Schmalenberger (88) of Zelienople, Pa., formerly a 40 year resident of Severna Park, died peacefully August 19, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 44 years, Edward Schmalenberger, Jr. of Severna Park. Midge was born Eleanor Jean Stein to Laura and Walter Stein in Granite City, Illinois. She attended Stephens College and the University of Illinois , Champagne. Midge was a devoted mother who loved to travel. She is survived by her 3 children, Edward William Schmalenberger, (Diane) of Ellwood City, Pa, Jean Ann Lindler (Keith) of Severna Park and Janice Lee Schlachte (John) of Manteo, NC. Her 8 Grand children, Tammi Schmalenberger, PA, Pamela Schmalenberger, NC, Jason Lindler (Kim). Honolulu, HI, Jennifer Boucher (Pat) Severna Park, Kathryn Stevens (Craig) Franklin, TN, Shane Schlachte (Bevin) Manteo, NC, Ryan Schlachte, Raleigh, NC, Leann Schlachte, Manteo, NC. Her 5 Great-Grand Children, Caitlyn Boucher, Even Boucher, Chase Stevens, Reese Stevens and Aubrey Schlachte. Midge will be buried along side her husband at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. on Tuesday, September 10 at 10:45 am. Funeral arrangements by Boylan Funeral Home, Zelienople, PA 16063 In lieu of flowers send contributions to: Lutheran SeniorLife Foundation 105 Burgess Drive Zelienople, PA 16063 Rotary Club of Lake Shore - Severna Park rotarycluboflakeshore.org