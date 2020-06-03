Born Mila Lee Graeff on February 20, 1943 in Baltimore, MD to the late Conrad and Mila E. Graeff (nee Evans) and a resident of northern Anne Arundel County for most of her life. She was a graduate of Glen Burnie High School. She served as president of the Chesapeake Unit and Glen Burnie Health and Rehabilitation Center where she resided for the past 2 years. She enjoyed doing needlepoint, watching her soap operas and anything on the Hallmark Channel as well as listening to her police scanner. Left to mourn her passing are her daughter Wendy Staton and her husband Mylon of Glen Burnie, cherished grandchildren Tyler Staton and his wife Jaclyn and Haley Wood and her husband Cody as well as great grandchildren Bently, Cayley and Lainey Wood, Carly and Emily Staton with one on the way. Due to current circumstances, the family will be having a private service at 11 AM on Friday, June 5 at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy SE, Glen Burnie, MD. Interment will follow services in Cedar Hill Cemetery.



