A longtime resident of Riviera Beach, MD passed peacefully Sunday, May 17 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Born on November 16, 1926 in Detroit, MI to the late Vaso Jerosimich & Milka (Mildred) nee Pajic, Mike spent his youth in Livonia-Ann Arbor MI and Fells Point Baltimore. He attended Patterson High School and enrolled early in the U.S. Navy to serve in WW2 Pacific conflict. Post-war as a D.A.V. he became an artist and sculptor, graduating from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, CA. He loved to laugh and socialize with family and friends. He is pre-deceased by brothers Nick, Eli, Richard and niece Louise. He is survived by a large loving family and friends: sisters Dorothy, Lillian (Bill), Mary (Harry), brothers George and Len, son Michael, nieces Danica (Zeke) and Stephenie (Mike), nephews Cal, Paul (MaryLove), Nicky, Dean, John, Jay (Meg) Rob (Hallie) Downs, and Vaso Middleton, his beloved grandchildren, close friends Jerry Dicus, Bob Willoughby, 3B's Bakery, the Jeffersons, Rices and Ramseys. Due to COVID-19, services are private, interment will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Park.



