Mildred Catherine Young passed away on September 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Young; devoted mother of Michael Young, Susan Young, the late Lisa Young and the late Linda Hynen; loving grandmother of Heather, Kim and Rob; dear great-grandmother of Rachel, VJ, CC and Sammy. Family and friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Monday September 28, 2020 at 10 AM at Baltimore National Cemetery 5501 Frederick Road Catonsville, Maryland 21228. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
.