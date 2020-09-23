1/
Mildred Catherine Young
Mildred Catherine Young passed away on September 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Young; devoted mother of Michael Young, Susan Young, the late Lisa Young and the late Linda Hynen; loving grandmother of Heather, Kim and Rob; dear great-grandmother of Rachel, VJ, CC and Sammy. Family and friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Monday September 28, 2020 at 10 AM at Baltimore National Cemetery 5501 Frederick Road Catonsville, Maryland 21228. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Baltimore National Cemetery
