Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Crutchley. View Sign

Mildred "Millie"

Mildred "Millie" Smith Moses Crutchley of Edgewater and Crownsville died on February 17, 2019 at the age of 99. Mrs. Crutchley was born on September 29, 1919 to the late Alonzo and Lillie Smith, of Crownsville. She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas N. Crutchley, her brother Irvin A. Smith, her son Keith Crutchley, and her daughter Janet Moses Lancaster Conrad Hughart.Mrs. Crutchley graduated from Annapolis High School with the class of 1937. She was a member of Davidsonville United Methodist Church. Mrs. Crutchley was employed by Sears & Roebuck as a teletype operator, when it was located on West Street as well as when it relocated to Parole Plaza. She was a life-long member of the Edgewater-Parole Homemakers Club, part of the University of Maryland Extension Service, serving in the capacity of President for three terms. Millie also was one of the first women contractors who designed and built her family home in Crownsville. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was also active in the Edgewater Senior Center, where she enjoyed working in ceramics, making many gifts for her family and friends. She also enjoyed dancing, sewing, gardening and bird watching. Mrs. Crutchley is survived by two daughters; Pamela Moses King of Athelstane, WI and Martha Crutchley Collinson of Edgewater, Maryland. She is also survived by two sons; Gary Dale Moses of Cloverdale, CA and Carl Brent Moses of Crownsville, Maryland along with eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two great great granddaughters and two great great grandsons. The family will receive friends at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis, MD 21401 on Friday from 12 noon to 1 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Friday at 1 pm. Interment in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. An online guest book is available at Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

John M. Taylor Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close