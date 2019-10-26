Mildred Groh, 101, a 13 year resident of Catonsville, MD and formerly of Riviera Beach, died on October 24, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Groh was born on October 11, 1918 in Baltimore, MD to the late Anton and Mary Kalivoda. She previously attended Community United Methodist Church and was a former member of the Riviera Beach Senior Citizens Club, the Magothy Senior Citizens Club, the Thursday Club, the Poplar Ridge Senior Club, and the Pasadena Seniors Club. Mildred's hobbies included reading, traveling, playing bingo, and taking day trips. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Groh is preceded in death by her husband, Herman B. Groh and daughter, Carolyn Tydings. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen Lechowicz of Pasadena; 1 grandson, Scott Tydings of Frederick; and 1 great-grandson, Ryan Tydings. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 30 at 1:30 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Interment private.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019