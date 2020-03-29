Mildred "Millie" Smith Klussmann, 103, a lifelong resident of Annapolis, MD died at Brightview in Edgewater on March 23, 2020. Born on October 11, 1916, in Annapolis, MD, she grew up on her family farm that is now the location of the Annapolis Mall. Millie graduated from Annapolis High School and was employed as a secretary at Arundel High School, as well as being a homemaker. She was a longtime member of Edgewater United Methodist Church, the Ladies of the Elks, and a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star. Millie was known for her great fashion and always matched from head to toe. She enjoyed walking the mall, watching Fox News, talking on the phone, loved to play the piano and sing hymns, traveling the world, going on cruises, and spending time with family and friends. Millie was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Ed Klussmann and three siblings, Thomas and Warren Smith, and Mary Stallings. She is survived by her son, Artie (Susie) Beaulieu of Davidsonville, MD; a stepson, Bill Klussmann of Naples, FL; two nieces, Connie Spindle and Sally Amass; two granddaughters, Cindy Greenwell and Kimberly (Steven) Akers; six great-grandchildren, Cortney, J.C., Candyce, Caitlyn, Elizabeth, and Joshua; and two great-great-grandchildren, Riley and Joel. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Edgewater United Methodist Church, 2764 Old Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020