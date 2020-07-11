Mildred Kurtz

Mildred Jeannette Kurtz of Centreville, MD died Friday July 10, 2020 at Arcaida in Denton, MD she was 86. Born on April 15, 1934 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of the late Charles Joseph Gatton and Henrietta May Butterfield. She grew up in Baltimore and was a graduate of Glen Burnie High School. After high school she married Walter A. Kurtz. They resided in Arnold, MD & together raised 6 children. Once the youngest was in school she began her career with C&P Telephone Company, Bell Atlantic and would retire with Verizon after 20 years of service. In 1997 they moved to Centreville, MD. Mildred was married to Walter for 67 years. He predeceased her in September of 2019. She loved crochet, quilting, sewing and reading. She also enjoyed camping and she and Walter would spend their winters in Florida volunteering for the Florida State Park System and was a member of Galilee Lutheran Church in Chester, MD. She is survived by her children: Donna Pedrick (Richard) of Centreville, MD, Ronald Kurtz (Cathy) of Beltsville, MD, Karen Banda (Charles) of South Carolina, Carol Overstreet (Timothy) of Glen Burnie, MD, Walter A. Kurtz, Jr. of Texas and Stephen Kurtz (Kimberly) of Pasadena, MD; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 9:30 am. Burial will follow at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD.



