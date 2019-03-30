Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Mae Glaw. View Sign

Mildred Mae Glaw died on March 24th in Reno, Nevada after a long illness. She was 94 years old and a resident of Pasadena for more than 63 years before moving to Reno in 2016. Born Mildred Mae Thomas on February 22, 1925 in Hot Springs, Va.; she was the youngest of 8 children and attended Virginia Public Schools. She entered nursing school in Norfolk, Virginia. It was there where she met her husband, Frank Glaw, who was in the US Navy stationed in Norfolk during WWII. They were married in October, 1945.Ms. Glaw previously worked at the MVA in Glen Burnie for nearly 20 years and enjoyed her family, traveling and reading.Predeceased in death by her husband, Frank, in 2003; Ms. Glaw is survived by her two daughters, Millie Carpenter of Sparks, NV. (husband, Dan) and Kathy Kenney of Millsboro, DE. (husband, Ray) along with grandson, Daniel Carpenter, Jr. (wife, Lynn) of Reno, NV., granddaughter, Sarah Gernert (husband, Hank) of Ridgecrest, CA. and four great-grandchildren.Funeral Arrangements by Walton's Funeral Home in Sparks, Nevada. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers or memorials; the family asks for Prayers of Thanksgiving in celebration of Mildred's wonderful life.

