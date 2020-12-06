Mildred Oakey was born January 24, 1926 to Steven J. Everd and Margaret. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Joel T. Oakey. Mildred was a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County, born in Pasadena and moved to Severna Park in 1965. Mildred moved to Charlestown Retirement Community in 2018; she was very active there and made many wonderful friends. Mildred passed away November 19, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital from complications of pneumonia. Mildred was a legal secretary for many years as well as a Manager for multiple family owned businesses in both the kitchen and construction industries. Mildred was very active with Partners in Care, Maryland in Severna Park and she volunteered at local nursing homes playing bingo with the residents. Mildred was preceded in death by her brothers, Louis, Leonard, John and Steven Everd. Mildred is survived by her son Larry Oakey (Elizabeth) of Annapolis, her grandchildren Matthew Oakey (Ashley) of Columbia SC, Alison Shephard (Adam) of Severna Park and great grandchildren Nora and Eliot Shephard of Severna Park. Due to COVID 19 the family held a private gravesite service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Partners in Care, Maryland, 8151-C Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, Maryland 21122.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store