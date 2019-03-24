Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred White. View Sign

Mildred White, age 94, died peacefully with her son at her bedside on March 21, 2019, at Manor House in Seaford, DE. Mildred was born in Huntington, West Virginia on May 21, 1924 and graduated from McKinley Tech in Washington DC. She lived a full and productive life retiring from the Department of Agriculture in June, 1984. After living in Bowie, MD for many years she moved to Edgewater, MD, and finally to Seaford, DE.Her father, Manuel Martufi emigrated from Italy thru Ellis Island. He and his wife, Ruth Huddleston Martufi, raised a family of three until Ruth's death in 1927. Her father then remarried Virginia Griffith, and the family grew to include three more sisters and a brother, all of whom are deceased. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Kenneth White, to whom she was married for over 50 years; and her granddaughter, Jennifer White, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her son, Kenneth White; her daughter, Holly Mills Combs; her grandsons: Kenneth H. White and Nicholas H. White; and her niece, Sandra Jones. Mildred so loved her family and friends and had a passion for her dogs. She elevated her canine friends to family members. Her best canine friend, Paxie, recently left a huge hole in her heart after passing in December, 2017.A funeral service will be held on March 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at Lee Funeral Home, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD. Interment will follow the service at St. James Episcopal Church, 5757 Solomons Island Road, Lothian, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to St. James Episcopal Church, 5757 Solomons Island Road, Lothian, MD 20711.Please visit Mildred's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at

Mildred White, age 94, died peacefully with her son at her bedside on March 21, 2019, at Manor House in Seaford, DE. Mildred was born in Huntington, West Virginia on May 21, 1924 and graduated from McKinley Tech in Washington DC. She lived a full and productive life retiring from the Department of Agriculture in June, 1984. After living in Bowie, MD for many years she moved to Edgewater, MD, and finally to Seaford, DE.Her father, Manuel Martufi emigrated from Italy thru Ellis Island. He and his wife, Ruth Huddleston Martufi, raised a family of three until Ruth's death in 1927. Her father then remarried Virginia Griffith, and the family grew to include three more sisters and a brother, all of whom are deceased. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Kenneth White, to whom she was married for over 50 years; and her granddaughter, Jennifer White, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her son, Kenneth White; her daughter, Holly Mills Combs; her grandsons: Kenneth H. White and Nicholas H. White; and her niece, Sandra Jones. Mildred so loved her family and friends and had a passion for her dogs. She elevated her canine friends to family members. Her best canine friend, Paxie, recently left a huge hole in her heart after passing in December, 2017.A funeral service will be held on March 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at Lee Funeral Home, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD. Interment will follow the service at St. James Episcopal Church, 5757 Solomons Island Road, Lothian, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to St. James Episcopal Church, 5757 Solomons Island Road, Lothian, MD 20711.Please visit Mildred's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Lee Funeral Home Calvert, PA

8200 Jennifer Lane

Owings , MD 20736

(301) 855-0888 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close