Milton (Bill) Gray of Lothian, MD entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, 9AM-11AM, at Wm. Reese & Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401. Due to social distancing restrictions, there will be a limit of 10 people in the viewing area at one time. All are welcome.



