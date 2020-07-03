Milton Ricketts

Milton E. Ricketts, 91, of Annapolis, died Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born to the late Curtis and Rita Ricketts, June 29, 1928, in Moscow, Idaho. Milt received a degree from the University of Texas, Austin in 1951. He was a member of the Longhorn marching band. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol Moore Ricketts in 1949. Milt and Carol settled in Annapolis in 1964. Milt was an engineer with C&P Telephone and later with AT&T/ Verizon. He went on to consult for AT&T developing telecommunications systems across the globe. Milt was passionate about sailing. He and Carol raced a series of yachts and were active in the Sailing Club of the Chesapeake and the Alberg 30 Association. One of Milt's greatest joys was cruising the Intercoastal Waterway and the near Bahamas with Carol. Milt is survived by his wife, Carol; local children; Catherine and Victoria. He is also survived by six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.



