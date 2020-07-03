1/
Milton Ricketts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Milton E. Ricketts, 91, of Annapolis, died Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born to the late Curtis and Rita Ricketts, June 29, 1928, in Moscow, Idaho. Milt received a degree from the University of Texas, Austin in 1951. He was a member of the Longhorn marching band. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol Moore Ricketts in 1949. Milt and Carol settled in Annapolis in 1964. Milt was an engineer with C&P Telephone and later with AT&T/ Verizon. He went on to consult for AT&T developing telecommunications systems across the globe. Milt was passionate about sailing. He and Carol raced a series of yachts and were active in the Sailing Club of the Chesapeake and the Alberg 30 Association. One of Milt's greatest joys was cruising the Intercoastal Waterway and the near Bahamas with Carol. Milt is survived by his wife, Carol; local children; Catherine and Victoria. He is also survived by six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved