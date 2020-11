Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mitzie's life story with friends and family

Share Mitzie's life story with friends and family

Mitzie Mitchell passed into eternal rest on November 1 in St. George Utah. She is survived by her spouse, Gary, two children Stacy Mossman (Gary) and Shawn Mitchell (Angie). She had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store