Mollie Ida (Inkrote) Harnen, 96, a long time resident of Ferndale died on April 30, 2020 at Morningside House of Friendship, Hanover. Mollie was born on July 6, 1923 in Sunbury, Pa. to E. Romayne and Helen Inkrote. She attended a one room school house for 8 years and in 1941 graduated from Sunbury High School. She studied nursing at Geisinger Memorial Hospital in Danville, Pa. She moved to Baltimore and married Leo F. Harnen on June 3, 1944. As a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Brooklyn, she spent many years doing volunteer work. She served as a member of WELCA, Friendly Visitors, and weekly worked in the Clothing Closet, was a teller, and helped in the church office. Mollie was also a member of Ferndale's Road Runners, Pascal Center, and St. John's Bowling League. In addition, Mollie enjoyed playing cards, rooting for the Orioles and Ravens, and traveling. Mollie was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Harnen, her three brothers, Samuel F. Inkrote, Francis E. Inkrote, Leland E. Inkrote and one sister, Laura R. Harnen. She is survived by her daughter, Frances R. Sieradzki, her son-in-law, Stanley J. Sieradzki, Jr. of Severn, granddaughter, Mollie R. Blum and husband Shawn Blum of Hanover. Private graveside service by Pastor K. Robert Schmitt will be held on May 6 at Glen Haven Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements were by Gonce Funeral Service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 226 Washburn Ave., Brooklyn, MD 21225.



