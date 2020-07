Or Copy this URL to Share

Molly Rose Bodnar, age 32, passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020. Molly is survived by her loving parents Maryellen Polvino-Bodnar and John W. Bodnar; cherished son Joseph Chambers; dear sisters Clare Howard (Daniel) and Marianya Polvino and her adoring grandmother Esther Polvino. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorials In Molly's memory should be made to Epiphany Episcopal Church, 1419 Odenton Road, Odenton, MD 21113



