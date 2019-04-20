Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris Alexander (Chic) Ransone Jr.. View Sign

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Morris (Chic) Alexander Ransone, Jr. (86) on April 1, 2019 in Leesburg, Florida. He passed away with family by his side. He is survived by his wife Frances of 64 years, three sons and their wives, Clay (Pam), Timothy (Anne) and Jeremy (Kristin) and his seven grandchildren, Timothy, Emily, Jonathan, Warner, Mary Katherine, William and Alexander. He is also survived by his sister Judy Michaelsen. Chic was born December 27, 1932 in NYC to Alice and Morris A. Ransone, Sr. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University where he met his wife, Frances, and earned his undergraduate degree in Geology. He also earned his Masters in Business Administration from George Washington University. Chic served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and retired as a Major. During his distinguished career, he worked as an Oceanographer over the last 50 years providing support to the US Navy and other clients around the world. Chic was the Founder and President of International Industries, Inc., a company that provided underwater retrieval equipment to the Navy and other governmental agencies. Chic and Fran raised their family in Annapolis, Maryland where they developed life-long friends. Over the past ten years, Chic and Fran have enjoyed being snow-birds going to their home in Leesburg, Florida. Chic's extended family is from Buchanan, VA and he will be laid to rest at the family plot near his parents and relatives. Chic was an avid cook, and gardener and was working on a cookbook for his family to enjoy. He was a devoted husband, a caring and loving father and grandfather and friend to many. His sense of humor and gift to share great stories will be missed. A visitation will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 from 2-4 PM at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401, with a service to follow at 4 PM. Burial will be private.

Funeral Home Lasting Tributes

814 Bestgate Road

Annapolis , MD 21401

410-897-4852 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close