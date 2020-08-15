1/
Mozelle Buckler
On August 9, 2020 Ellen Mozelle Buckler (nee Bowman) 94. Beloved wife of the late James Buckler: devoted mother of Dr. Ellen Feifarek (Dr. Chris Feifarek); loving grandmother of Craig (Mariella) and Scott Feifarek; dear great grandmother of Claire and Juliet. Due to Covid 19, services and interment will be private. You may join the service by Zoom. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Itineris, 2050 Rockrose Ave., Baltimore, MD 21211. A Celebration of Life will be held later. To offer condolences to the Buckler family and to obtain the Zoom information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
