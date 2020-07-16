Muriel A. Marcil, formerly of Bowie and Crownsville, MD, passed away peacefully – surrounded by her loving family – on July 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Edward J. Marcil, Jr.; loving mother of Lorrie M. Marcil of Washington DC, and Sharon K. Marcil of Chevy Chase, MD – and their husbands Christopher Holmes and Thomas Monahan; cherished "Tata" to Katharine W. Holmes, Meredith L. Holmes, Caroline E. Monahan, and Elizabeth M. Monahan; and devoted sister to the late Lenore Callahan of Pawtucket, RI. Muriel was born in Providence, RI on January 23, 1924, the second daughter of William and Mary Ellen (Gilligan) McGuy. She graduated from Providence Central High School and worked for the U.S. Navy during WWII and its aftermath. In 1957, she married Edward J. Marcil, Jr., and together they welcomed their two daughters – Lorrie, born in 1960, and Sharon, born in 1966. Muriel's first love was her family – she was a loving wife and sister, deeply engaged mother, and a doting grandmother. She particularly loved travel, holidays, family celebrations, and time at the beach with family. She also made raising generations of strong women a personal priority – supporting, elevating, and encouraging her daughters and granddaughters in their educations, avocations, careers, and passions. She also developed and maintained a wide network of friends from all facets of her life. She sustained lifelong relationships with her Providence friends, and through her neighborhood, the church, her children's schools, and her love of bridge, she created and nourished a wide set of friendships in the Bowie area. Finally, she and Ed built Suburban Service Heating and Air Conditioning into a nationally respected contracting company, and through this fostered close friendships with other contractors around the country. Muriel was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart in Bowie, and a mass in celebration of her life will be held at the chapel there. Services will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, cards sharing memories of Muriel are welcome, which can be sent through the Beall Funeral Home website. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.



