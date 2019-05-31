Muriel Aaron, 94, of Ferndale passed away peacefully in her sleep at her daughters home in Westminster on May 30, 2019. Muriel was born in Baltimore to the late Leo J. and Anna I.(Krill) Riesett she was the 4th of 9 children. She shared a special bond with her siblings throughout life. She married the late Louis Aaron in Westminster together they made their home in Ferndale where they raised their two daughters. Muriel was employed with Westinghouse working with blue prints. Muriel was very creative and enjoyed crafts that allowed her to utilize her skills such as crocheting, knitting, and making floral arrangements she also enjoyed gardening. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality, love of people, being direct and blunt! She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; and 8 siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Gail Lawrence (Will Bellerose), Jackie Albert (Donald); grandchildren, Craig Erbe (Lorraine), Sheila Baumgardner (Rick), Glenn Albert (Cheryl); great grandchildren, Dylan, Carl, and David; 1 god daughter, Margie; a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Tues., June 4th , from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wed., at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park. For more information please visit, www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 31 to June 1, 2019