Myrna Arlene Souther Cottle, 87, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born on February 10, 1932, in Groton, MA to the late LOVELL Porter and Ida Mae Souther, Myrna was the third of four daughters. She loved her church, her local senior center and the friendships she maintained over the years; from the days of Jerry's Belvedere, when she lived in Baltimore City, to her friends in Edgewater. Myrna was an avid reader, knitter, and crafter who liked to keep her hands busy. She also had a passion for lacrosse, a game she grew to love from watching her son play. Myrna was preceded in death by her husband, David Kenneth Cottle, Sr. She is survived by her three children, David K. Cottle, Jr. of Annapolis, MD, Donna (Gregory) Everhart of Parkville, MD and Jennifer (Eric) LaMade of Ocean Pines, MD and the joys of her life, her three grandchildren, Taylor, Tory, and Sean Cottle and their mother, Lynn Cottle. Friends are invited to celebrate Myrna's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Tuesday, June 4 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Memorial service will be held at Mayo United Methodist Church, 1005 Old Turkey Point Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037 on Wednesday, June 5 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mayo United Methodist Church to fund the many projects Myrna loved. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 2, 2019