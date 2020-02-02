Myron Joseph Kandra, 84 of Annapolis, Maryland passed away Thursday January 23, 2020 at The Harbor at Ginger Cove surrounded by his loving family. Myron was born December 6, 1935 to the late Michael E. and Johanna "Jennie" (Novak) Kandra in Shamokin, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Shamokin High School in 1953 and from the United States Naval Academy in 1958. He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps in June 1958. On May 30, 1959 he married Kathryn Elizabeth Thomas in Shamokin, Pennsylvania. After serving in the Vietnam War, he resigned his commission as a Captain in the Marine Corps September 1, 1966. He earned his MBA at Northeastern University in 1973. Following his military service he worked as a Business Manager for Raytheon Company, a Pricing Manager for Sanders Associates, Inc. and later joined Digital Equipment Corporation working in marketing, manufacturing, project management and government contract sales until his retirement at age 62. He enjoyed spending his time traveling, helping Kay with her art career and every minute he had with his cherished grandchildren. Myron is survived by his wife of 60 years Kathryn "Kay" (Thomas) Kandra, three children Joseph Myron Kandra (Anne), Katrina Kandra McLellan (Jeff), Tania Kandra Suster (Mark) and his seven grandchildren Christopher, Kathryn, Rowan, Jacob, Andrew, Grady and Brody. Myron was preceded in death by his son Thomas George Kandra, his sisters Helen and Jean and his brothers George and Michael "Mickey." A funeral service will be held Monday, February 10th, 2020 at 2pm in the United States Naval Academy Chapel, in Annapolis Maryland. Committal service will follow at the United States Naval Academy Columbarium. A memorial reception will be held at the Naval Academy Club after the services. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bladder Cancer Research Fund https://secure.jhu.edu/form/urology or Hereditary Colorectal Cancer research at Johns Hopkins https://secure.jhu.edu/form/gastro?populatedesignation1=General+GI+Donations
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020