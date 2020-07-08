Nancy Anne Burt, 86, a resident of Edgewater, MD for 45-years, died at her home on July 1, 2020. Born August 17, 1933 in New Albany, IN, to the late Prentice and Lorena Martin, she attended Indiana University. Nancy Anne was employed as the Director and Teacher of the Child Development Center at Anne Arundel Community College for 25-years. She was a member of All Hallows Episcopal Church in Edgewater, MD. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by a brother, Jack Martin. Nancy Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 65-years, Forrest Burt; two children, Martin Burt and his wife, Christine and Erin Smith and her husband, Tim; and four grandchildren, William and Brian Burt, Katelyn Smith, and Timothy Smith, Jr. A Celebration of Nancy Anne's life will be held at a place and time when it is safe to gather. Interment will be Private at All Hallows Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. An online guestbook is available at:



