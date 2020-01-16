Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Arnold, a resident of Arnold, MD, and long-time resident of Bowie, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3rd at Hospice of the Chesapeake. Born in 1939 in Great Cacapon, WV, and raised in Baltimore, MD, Nancy graduated from Western High School in Baltimore, MD. She went on to receive her Registered Nurse Diploma at the Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, MD. Early in her career, Nancy served as a head nurse in the emergency room at Prince George's Hospital Center in Cheverly, MD. Later, she worked for various physicians in Bowie while focusing on raising her young family. She returned to Prince George's Hospital outpatient clinic to serve as an RN until her retirement. She loved country music, walking, socializing with her friends, preparing epic holiday meals for her family, all while sharing a gentle sense of humor that could quickly render her crying and laughing simultaneously. She will always be remembered for her quiet, gracious manner and thoughtfulness toward others. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Dick Arnold, children Ricky Arnold (spouse Eloise) of Houston, TX, Kathy Sood (spouse Jim) of Edgewater, MD, sister Patricia Dinsmore of Reisterstown, MD, and grandchildren Carrie Arnold, Patrick Sood, Jessica Arnold, and Jack Sood. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Christian Community Presbyterian Church, 3120 Belair Drive, Bowie MD, 20715 or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.

Nancy Arnold, a resident of Arnold, MD, and long-time resident of Bowie, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3rd at Hospice of the Chesapeake. Born in 1939 in Great Cacapon, WV, and raised in Baltimore, MD, Nancy graduated from Western High School in Baltimore, MD. She went on to receive her Registered Nurse Diploma at the Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, MD. Early in her career, Nancy served as a head nurse in the emergency room at Prince George's Hospital Center in Cheverly, MD. Later, she worked for various physicians in Bowie while focusing on raising her young family. She returned to Prince George's Hospital outpatient clinic to serve as an RN until her retirement. She loved country music, walking, socializing with her friends, preparing epic holiday meals for her family, all while sharing a gentle sense of humor that could quickly render her crying and laughing simultaneously. She will always be remembered for her quiet, gracious manner and thoughtfulness toward others. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Dick Arnold, children Ricky Arnold (spouse Eloise) of Houston, TX, Kathy Sood (spouse Jim) of Edgewater, MD, sister Patricia Dinsmore of Reisterstown, MD, and grandchildren Carrie Arnold, Patrick Sood, Jessica Arnold, and Jack Sood. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Christian Community Presbyterian Church, 3120 Belair Drive, Bowie MD, 20715 or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close