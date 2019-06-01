Nancy C. Thompson, 93, a 41 year resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of Baltimore, passed away in her sleep on May 30, 2019.Mrs. Thompson was born on January 15, 1926 in Baltimore, MD to the late Dominic and Josephine Colangelo. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mom, grandmom, great-grandmom, and friend who loved spending time with her family and friends.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompson is preceded in death by her stepfather, Nunzio Gemma; her loving husband of 57 years, Frederick J. Thompson; brothers, Michael and Peter Colangelo; and sister, Rose M. Harris. She is survived by her daughters, Dania J. Thompson of Pasadena, Donna J. Thomaszewicz (Dan) of Glen Burnie, and Denise J. Breen (John) of Pasadena; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.Friends may call on Monday, June 3 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Ellicott City.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 1, 2019