Nancy Elizabeth Woodruff Hartwell, 74 of Shady Side and previously of Newland, NC passed away on February 27, 2019. Nancy was born on September 7, 1944 in San Antonio, TX to the late Roscoe and Elizabeth Woodruff, Jr. Nancy worked for the American Morgan Horse Association in Shelburne, VT and in North Carolina she worked for Cannon Memorial Hospital. She was an immensely private person that enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking especially her family famous ginger bread cookies, completing jigsaw puzzles, and bird watching. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Hartwell; two sisters, Susan Irene Woodruff and Janet Ann Menard. She is survived by four children, Sean (Jill) and Scott (Lisa) Hartwell of Maryland, Eric (Mindy) Hartwell and Christina Shelton of Texas; nine grandchildren, Ben, Kate, Alex, Nick and Will along with Ally, Marisa, Sara and Jayda; two sisters, Louise E. Woodruff and Diane Woodruff-Sulina and three fur friends, Poncho, Sophia and Riley. Friends are invited to celebrate Nancy's life on Saturday, March 9 from 11 until a service begins at 12 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD . Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations have be made to: Calvert Animal Welfare League, 1040 N. Prince Frederick BLVD., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

2973 Solomons Island Road

Edgewater , MD 21037

