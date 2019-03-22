Nancy Johns O'Brien, 78, of Annapolis. Born in Knoxville TN May 12, 1940, died Sunday, March 17th of complications from ovarian cancer. She is survived by 2 sons, David C. O'Brien and Christopher P. O'Brien, and 3 grandchildren, M. Clay, Benjamin T., and Schuyler S. O'Brien. Nancy was passionate about gardening and investing. A memorial service will be held at Taylor Funeral Home on Duke of Gloucester St. in Annapolis at 11am on Saturday, March 23rd. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Severna Park YMCA in Nancy's honor. For more information visit www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy J. O'Brien.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019