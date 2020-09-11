Nancy Jean Plusquellic Allen, daughter of Frank Plusquellic and Ethel Viola Glenn, born March 23, 1941 in Indiana, PA, died peacefully at home in Lenexa, Kansas, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from causes incident to Parkinson's syndrome. Nancy was a long-time resident of Gambrills MD. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Dean Allen, a daughter, Jennifer Miller, and two sons, Aaron Dean Allen and Ian Woodruff Allen. Nancy graduated from Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg PA; from Alderson Broaddus College in Phillipi WV with a BA in nursing and from Syracuse University with an MS in Nursing Education. After raising a family, she returned to nursing as a clinical instructor for Howard County Community College and served as a shift supervisor over the Howard County General Hospital in Columbia Maryland. She was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau, the Nursing Honor Society and was active in the leadership of the Maryland Nurses Association, serving on the Ethics Panel. She was a long-time leader of youth in the LDS Church's Young Women Association and the Boy Scouts of America, serving many years as a leader and camp nurse in the camping program for the young women. She earned her Wood Badge beads and was given the District Award of Merit by the Four Rivers District of the BSA for her service to youth. Nancy was skilled in and loved handcrafts of all types; Knitting, Crocheting, sewing, needlepoint, cake decorating, art and piano until Parkinson's disease robbed her of those faculties.



