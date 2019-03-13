Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jones. View Sign

Nancy "Pat" Jones, 86, of Franconia Township, PA, formerly of Glen Burnie, MD, passed away at home on Friday, March 8, 2019. She and her husband, Jack Jones, would have observed their 63rd wedding anniversary on June 2nd of this year.Born October 26, 1932, in Hatfield, PA, she was a daughter of the late Robert Morris Smith and Marian Evans (Drake) Smith. She was a graduate of Hatfield High School. After marrying her husband, she became an Army wife, living in North Carolina, the Philippines, then settling in Maryland for last 55 years.Mrs. Jones was a member of Glen Lutheran Church in Glen Burnie, MD for many years where she was active with the choir. She loved music and was proficient at playing the violin, organ and piano.Pat enjoyed working in her flower beds, birdwatching, and freezing and canning fruits and vegetables. She always looked forward to attending dinner theaters with her friends. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family, and her devotional time every morning reading her Bible and spending time with the Lord. Pat will be missed by all who loved her, and by all the people that her kindness touched. She was a true joy to be around.In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Gail Reinford and her husband, Lee, of Franconia Township, PA, and Carol Clemmer and her husband, Ken, of Lederach, PA; a son, Bruce Jones and his wife, Karen, of Glen Burnie, MD; 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by three siblings, Eleanor Larson, Roberta Stephens and Robert Smith, Jr.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 3PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford (Franconia Twp.,), PA, where family will receive friends beginning at 2PM. Interment will be private.

